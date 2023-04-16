Bears reveal the secret of blood clots

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: A new study examined the platelets of bears and the findings show that a protein can prevent the formation of blood clots by greatly decreasing during the winter when the bears sleep.

In a study that was over a decade long, a team led by researchers from German and Swedish institutions took blood samples from brown bears in Sweden during the depths of their hibernation phase in winter, as well as during their active periods in the summer months.

They found that when the bears were hibernating, a protein known as HSP47 was nearly absent in the blood samples. This protein covers the surface of blood platelets, and helps attract and bind to white blood cells to create the net-like structures involved in clot formation. When the bears returned to their active periods, levels of HSP47 increased.

New research and the findings could have implications to create better anti-clotting treatments for people.

Source: newatlas