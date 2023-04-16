English
International Shia News Agency

Making High-performance OLED display

0
OLD

SHAFAQNA ECIENCE: Scientists have succeeded in developing highly flexible and high-performance OLED displays that can be wrapped around the wrist in the form of a wristband.

Today’s OLED displays are great for showcasing screens but don’t offer much leeway in terms of flexibility.

The materials currently used in these state-of-the-art OLED displays are very brittle; they don’t have any stretch ability.

The team also has plans to add additional colors into the fluorescence of the flexible displays improving their efficiency and performance.

Source: interestingengineering

Related posts

The Chinese produce oxygen in space

asadian

Discovery of the oldest ancient therizinosaur fossil with AI

asadian

Bears reveal the secret of blood clots

asadian

International Dark Sky Week aim to combat light pollution

asadian

6 tips of managing Diabetes during Ramadhan

asadian

NASA’s New Mission

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.