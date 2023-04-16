Making High-performance OLED display

SHAFAQNA ECIENCE: Scientists have succeeded in developing highly flexible and high-performance OLED displays that can be wrapped around the wrist in the form of a wristband.

Today’s OLED displays are great for showcasing screens but don’t offer much leeway in terms of flexibility.

The materials currently used in these state-of-the-art OLED displays are very brittle; they don’t have any stretch ability.

The team also has plans to add additional colors into the fluorescence of the flexible displays improving their efficiency and performance.

Source: interestingengineering