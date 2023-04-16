Discovery of the oldest ancient therizinosaur fossil with AI

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: An ancient fossil of a therizinosaur species has been discovered in Britain, which according to archaeologists is the oldest fossil of its kind.

Machine learning models can be trained to identify individual dinosaur teeth.

The technique, being pioneered by scientists from the Museum, can be used to address some of the biggest mysteries in palaeontology even when the fossil record is patchy.

The use of machine learning in vertebrate palaeontology is still in its infancy, although its usage is growing.

The teeth that analysed include what are currently the only troodontid and therizinosaur fossils ever recorded from the UK and are the oldest evidence of these dinosaurs anywhere in the world.

Source: iflscience