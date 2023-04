SHAFAQNA-Qatar announced a 11-day Eid Al Fitr holiday starting from April 19, 2023.

The Ruler’s Court announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the employees of the ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday. According to the announcement, the official holidays will start on April 19, Wednesday, and end on April 27, Thursday. Work will resume on April 30 after the weekend.

Source :khaleejtimes