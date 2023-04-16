English
The Chinese produce oxygen in space

OXYGEN IN SPACE

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: China’s space station, with the Shenzhou XV crew now in orbit, can produce 100 percent of its oxygen supply through its onboard regeneration system.

As a key technology for China’s manned space missions, the environmental control and life-support system creates basic living conditions and builds a liveable working environment for the astronauts, thus ensuring their health and safety.

The system comprises six regeneration subsystems for the following processes: oxygen production by water electrolysis; carbon dioxide removal; harmful gas removal; urine treatment; water treatment; and water production with carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

Source: chinadaily

