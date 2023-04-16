English
International Shia News Agency

Taliban: Shias should celebrate Eid al-Fitr according to Supreme Court of Taliban

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Local sources in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, Afghanistan, say that the Taliban have asked Shia religious scholars in this province to celebrate Eid al-Fitr together with Sunni citizens after the group’s Supreme Court decision.

According to Shafaqna, these sources told media that the officials of Taliban appeals court in Balkh, in the presence of the local officials of this province, summoned a number of Shia religious scholars yesterday and asked them that after the announcement of the Supreme Court of this group and the sighting of the Eid crescent, the Shias should also celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

This is despite the fact that previously, in some cases, Afghan Shia citizens used to celebrate their Eid a day after Sunni citizens.

After Taliban’s control over Afghanistan, this group has always imposed restrictions against religious and ethnic minorities.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Afghanistan: 17.6 Million need health assistance

 

Related posts

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali in Ramadhan 2023

asadian

[Video] IHW’s Programs in Ramadhan 2023

asadian

Ramadhan 2023: Online Programs of the Islamic Centers

asadian

Qatar announces 11-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr

asadian

Yemen’s Houthis: New round of talks with Saudi Arabia after Eid Al-Fitr

asadian

UK: Wembley Stadium hosts open iftar in London

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.