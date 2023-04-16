Taliban: Shias should celebrate Eid al-Fitr according to Supreme Court of Taliban

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Local sources in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, Afghanistan, say that the Taliban have asked Shia religious scholars in this province to celebrate Eid al-Fitr together with Sunni citizens after the group’s Supreme Court decision.

According to Shafaqna, these sources told media that the officials of Taliban appeals court in Balkh, in the presence of the local officials of this province, summoned a number of Shia religious scholars yesterday and asked them that after the announcement of the Supreme Court of this group and the sighting of the Eid crescent, the Shias should also celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

This is despite the fact that previously, in some cases, Afghan Shia citizens used to celebrate their Eid a day after Sunni citizens.

After Taliban’s control over Afghanistan, this group has always imposed restrictions against religious and ethnic minorities.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com