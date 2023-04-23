English
Discovery of Dadanite inscriptions in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Dadanite inscriptions

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Antiquities Organization announced the discovery of two Dadanite inscriptions and the observation of a new ancient site in Al-Qassim.

The discovery was made during the efforts to discover historical monuments and national heritage of Saudi Arabia in different regions of this country.

Inscriptions discovered in the Al-Qassim region

The Saudi Antiquities Organization announced that two inscriptions were discovered in the Al-Qassim region and were written in the Dadanite script. A new ancient site has also been observed.

The organization explained that these two inscriptions are two memorial inscriptions, one written in the original Dadanite script and the other in the new Dadanite script, and they are located in front of two rocks in an ancient site in al-Qassim called Al-Dulaimiyeh site.

Communication route between kingdoms of Dadan and Lahyan

The discovery of these two inscriptions points to a communication route between the two kingdoms of Dadan and Lahyan in northwestern Arabia and the kingdom of Kanda in Faw through the Arabian Peninsula.

The discovery of these two inscriptions also shows the cultural and commercial connection between the old Arab governments before Islam in Arabia.

The Saudi Antiquities Organization added: The ancient site is a small sandy mountain called Al-Dulaimiyeh 3, and a short Thamudi inscription was found on one of its rocks on the southeast side of this mountain.

Source: Al-Hurra

www.shafaqna.com

Saudi Arabia Elected Chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

