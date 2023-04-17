Astan Quds Hussaini constructs a medical & university town in Basra

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini has prepared a special plan for the implementation of the medical city and university project in Basra province.

According to Shafaqna quoted by Non news agency, Mohammad Zia Mohammad, the head of the strategic projects department at Astan Quds Hussaini, said: “This Astan continues to implement its health projects in all Iraqi provinces.”

He added that the medical and university town project will be built on a land of 100 hectares in Basra province and will create job opportunities for thousands of citizens.

Mohammad said that this settlement is in the planning stage and continued: “This project includes a 520-bed hospital and eight colleges.”

“This project also includes a mosque with an area of 2,600 square meters and a central library with an area of 6,000 square meters, as well as a student club with an area of 6,000 square meters. In addition, dormitories for students and professors and their families will also be built there,” He added.

Source: NON news agency