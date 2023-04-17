Scientists warn: The next pandemic is coming

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: Top scientists have warned that the UK is no better prepared for a pandemic than it was in 2020.

The warning comes as virologists told The Independent that the new Covid-19 variant behind a surge of 10,000 new Covid cases a day in India may turn more aggressive, and could become the dominant strain in the UK.

The variant, first identified in January and known as Arcturus, has been found in 22 countries, including the UK and the US, and has prompted India to resume its production of vaccines.

“The pandemic in 2020 proved that: that we threw overboard all processes that would have managed the epidemic. I don’t currently see any signs of this being reversed,” scientists said.

Source: independent