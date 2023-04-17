Daytime Napping and Higher Heart Rhythm Risk

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: Daytime napping for 30 minutes or longer is associated with an increased likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation.

Researchers said that People who nap 30 minutes or more a day have a 90% higher risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib) than those who take shorter naps and they reported that A-fib causes the heart’s upper chambers to beat irregularly, increasing a person’s risk of stroke fivefold.

In a new study, the investigators tracked more than 20,000 Spanish university graduates. Participants were divided into three groups: those who don’t nap; those who nap less than 30 minutes; and those who nap 30 minutes or more each day.

During an average follow-up of nearly 14 years, 131 participants developed a-fib.

Source: medicalxpress