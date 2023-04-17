Pope Francis: Insinuations against John Paul II are unfounded

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has rejected insinuations against St. Pope John Paul II made by the brother of a Vatican schoolgirl who disappeared 40 years ago.

Emanuela Orlandi daughter of a Vatican usher, failed to return home on June 22, 1983 following a music lesson in Rome. She was 15 at the time and lived with her family inside the Vatican. Her disappearance is one of Italy’s most enduring mysteries.

The case entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother Pietro met with Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, whom Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case.

Source: reuters