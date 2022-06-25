The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to questions about getting paid to teach religious obligations

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about getting paid to teach religious obligations (Wajebaat)

Question: What is the ruling about teaching religious obligations? Is it allowed for clerics to be paid for teaching people (their) religious duties?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Although in brief, teaching about Halal and Haram is Wajeb and getting paid for them is not allowed but being paid for teaching other rules which are not considered as Wajeb, like presence in a special place (and things like that), there is no problem in that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA