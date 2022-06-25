English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to questions about getting paid to teach religious obligations

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about getting paid to teach religious obligations (Wajebaat)

Question: What is the ruling about teaching religious obligations? Is it allowed for clerics to be paid for teaching people (their) religious duties?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Although in brief, teaching about Halal and Haram is Wajeb and getting paid for them is not allowed but being paid for teaching other rules which are not considered as Wajeb, like presence in a special place (and things like that), there is no problem in that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

Is the son who does not inherit responsible for his father’s lapsed Salaats? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer to a question about freezing the body of a Muslim

AH

Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Five matters which must be observed in Umrat-ut-Tamatu’

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer to a question about asking people for forgiveness for the person who is passed away

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about the duty of the husband and the father regarding internet connections

AH

Islamic laws on performing Hajj according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.