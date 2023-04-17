English
US claims Russia should pay for reconstruction of Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN on Saturday that Washington believes Russia should cover the cost of rebuilding Ukraine. He acknowledged that the U.S. is discussing potential ways to use frozen Russian assets in the West, but acknowledged that there are certain legal limits on what can be done with them.

According to RT, earlier this week, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing an internal EU document, that the EU could not keep the money indefinitely or transfer it to Ukraine and would eventually have to return the frozen assets to Russia.

Russia has repeatedly called the freezing of its assets “theft” and has warned that it is against international law and that Russia will respond in kind if necessary.

Source: RT

Leave a Comment

