SHAFAQNA- A shooting rocked a teenager’s birthday party in a small Alabama town Saturday night, leaving four dead and 28 injured.

According to RT, authorities have not yet said whether they have a suspect in custody, insisting there is no longer a threat to the community.

The shooting began around 10:30 p.m. at a dance studio in the downtown Dadeville neighborhood of about 3,200, near Montgomery, Alabama. Most of the victims were teenagers, according to local media.

Source: RT

