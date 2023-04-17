English
International Shia News Agency

Hussein: Iraq supports cease-fire regarding Ukrainian-Russian war

0
Iraq supports cease-fire

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed on Monday, that Iraq supports the cease-fire regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, indicated that his visit to Baghdad reflects the development of relations between the two countries.

Hussein said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart,”we welcome the visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Baghdad,” noting that “Ukraine is an important agricultural and industrial country, and we affirm the continuation of relations with it.”

He pointed out that “Iraq supports the cease-fire regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war,” noting that “Iraq seeks to be part of the solution regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

Hussein added, “The meeting discussed how to continue and strengthen trade relations with Ukraine, as well as a group of issues related to the region.”

Source : ina

Related posts

Ukraine FM: We hope Ramadhan to bring peace & prosperity to everyone

asadian

Baghdad: Iraqi-Iranian Foreign Ministers Meet

asadian

Iraqi FM: No conditions imposed to normalize ties with Israel

asadian

Russia & Iraq discuss USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

asadian

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

asadian

Iraq announces end of fifth round of Saudi-Iran talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.