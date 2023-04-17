Hussein: Iraq supports cease-fire regarding Ukrainian-Russian war

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed on Monday, that Iraq supports the cease-fire regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, indicated that his visit to Baghdad reflects the development of relations between the two countries.

Hussein said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart,”we welcome the visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Baghdad,” noting that “Ukraine is an important agricultural and industrial country, and we affirm the continuation of relations with it.”

He pointed out that “Iraq supports the cease-fire regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war,” noting that “Iraq seeks to be part of the solution regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

Hussein added, “The meeting discussed how to continue and strengthen trade relations with Ukraine, as well as a group of issues related to the region.”

Source : ina