EU warned against unilateral actions in banning import of Ukrainian grain

SHAFAQNA- According to Reuters, the spokesperson of the European Commission said in an emailed statement: “We are aware of the announcements by Poland and Hungary regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. In this context, it is important to emphasize that trade policy is the exclusive competence of the European Union.” And therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable.”

After Russia’s invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than grain produced in the European Union, remained in Central European countries due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers, Reuters reported.

The issue has created a political problem for Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as it has angered people in rural areas where support for PiS is usually strong.

“In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions across the EU,” it said.

