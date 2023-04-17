Putin welcomes cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the field of defense

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, said that the military cooperation between Russia and China will help strengthen strategic and trust-based relations between the two countries.

According to Tass, he welcomed the successful and comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the field of defense and noted that the Ministry of Defense of Russia and China exchange useful information and hold joint exercises.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that during his first foreign trip as Minister of Defense of Russia from April 16 to 18, Li Shangfu plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, “the current situation and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in discuss the defense field as well as the current global and regional security issues.

