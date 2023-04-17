English
Saudi & Iran to reopen diplomatic missions by May 9

SHAFAQNA-Iran and Saudi Arabia will reopen embassies to each other by May 9, Director General of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Office for Persian Gulf Affairs Alireza Enayati said.

Iranian diplomat told IRNA on Monday that the Islamic Republic is hosting a delegation from Saudi Arabia, adding that the Saudi diplomats visited Tehran and then traveled to the holy city of Mashhad on Friday with the aim of inspecting their consulate in the city.

As said before, they are going to return to Riyadh and then another Saudi delegation will visit Iran to discuss the issue of reopening their embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, he noted.

Source : IRNA

