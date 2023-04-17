English
Syrian FM: Syria working on its Arab bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s foreign minister said in a statement about the possibility of preparing for the Arab League: “Syria’s return to the Arab League will be almost impossible before bilateral relations are reformed.”

According to Reuters, Faisal Mekdad told Algiers International Television that the recent trips to Arab countries are aimed at opening a new page.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 in protest against the treatment of the demonstrators by the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

