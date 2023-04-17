Church Committee: Israeli assault on Christians ‘violation’ of international law

SHAFAQNA-The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs condemned Israeli assault on Christian monks, clerics and other worshippers participating in the Holy Saturday celebrations in occupied Jerusalem as “violations” of international law.

“For days, the Israeli police has been threatening to impose a closure on the Holy City, and asked churches to reduce the number of participants and those allowed to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” Ramzi Khoury, the head of the committee, said.

Source : middleeastmonitor