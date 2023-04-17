Expert: Discrimination against Muslims in France stems from colonialism

SHAFAQNA-Discrimination against Muslims in France stems from colonialism, French political scientist said.

Francois Burgat, the research head at the French National Center for Scientific Research, told Anadolu how the orientalist discourse in recent years in France impacted the look on Arabs, leading to the discrimination of Muslims.

He said the Orientalist perspective is widely used by the West as well as the authoritarian leaders in other countries, including Israel.

The Orientalist comments fuel Islamophobia, Burgat argued, adding: “Orientalism and Islamophobia are tightly related. Rejecting the other stems from not knowing them.”

He continued: “I do not think that rejecting Arabs and Muslims in France comes from the contention between Islam, Christianity and other religious dogmas … I think it comes rather from France’s colonial history.”

Burgat also said the Muslim generation born in France does not accept the colonial mentality: “The descendants of the colonized people can now raise their voice efficiently.”

Increasing the visibility of Muslims and opening Islamic centers in European capitals can contribute positively to contact with the public, Burgat opined.

Source : aa