Moroccans enjoy Iftar on Beach

SHAFAQNA-Many Moroccans are drawn to the shores of Ain Diab, an affluent beachfront area of Casablanca, to enjoy iftar by the sea.

Speaking in French, Yassine, who is in his 30s, told Arab News: “The sea has always held an irresistible fascination for me. That’s why I moved to Casablanca after my management studies. Breaking the fast on this beach is, for me, a change of routine to make the most of this holy month.”

Abdellatif, who visits the beach to share iftar together with his wife, said: “The fresh air puts me in touch with nature, far from the hustle and bustle of the big family tables.”

Source: arabnews