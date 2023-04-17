English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Sudani: Value of Iraqi dinar to increase against US dollar in coming weeks

SHAFAQNA– Today (Monday) the Prime Minister of Iraq anticipated an increase in the value of Iraqi dinar against US dollar in the coming weeks.

Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani said in a press conference: “In the coming weeks, the value of dinar will increase against US dollar”.

Oil exports from Kurdistan Region will resume this week, and oil buyers will sign a contract with Sumo today.

Pointing out that only technical issues remain for the resumption of oil exports from Kurdistan’s region this week, he said: “Sumo Oil Company will sign a contract with oil customers today and oil exports will begin this week.”

Stating that “a letter will be sent to the Turkish government to resume oil exports”, the Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized: “Providing the rights of Kurdistan’s Regional Government is the duty of the Iraqi government and we adhere to it”.

