Palestinian president arrives in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Jeddah at an official invitation from Saudi Arabia.

Abbas is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman tomorrow in order to discuss the latest developments of the Palestinian cause and the situation in the region, and to strengthen the Palestinian-Saudi relations.

Abbas was received at Jeddah Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a number of officials, and the staff of the Embassy of the State of Palestine.

