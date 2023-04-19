Iraq: Return of 368 displaced persons from Nineveh to their main residential areas

SHAFAQNA- Ivan Faiq Jabro, the Minister of Migration and Displaced Persons of Iraq, announced the return of 368 displaced people from the camp (Al-Judah 5) in Nineveh province to their main areas of residence, as part of the ministry’s plan to close this camp.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency, Jabro said: “The refugees were voluntarily returned to their liberated areas with the cooperation of the International Organization for Migration, in addition to the distribution of funds to help them.”

Based on this statement, Jabro also ordered the staff of this ministry to speed up the list of refugees name who want to voluntarily return to their main areas of life in coordination with international and humanitarian organizations and relevant security authorities.

Source: INA

