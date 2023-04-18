English
International Shia News Agency

Itikaf ceremony in Al-Aqsa Mosque+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens went to this holy place this evening (Monday) to revive the night of Qadr in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Shafaqna, citing Ma’an news agency, this is while the forces of the Israeli regime are preventing worshipers, especially young people, from entering Jerusalem.

With the start of Iftar, tens of thousands of people entered this holy place for Itikaf on the 27th night of Ramadan.

With the presence of worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces closed its entrances to prevent the presence of more worshipers in this holy place.

Source: Ma’an News Agency 

