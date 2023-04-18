Putin visits occupied Ukraine as Russian forces step up assault on Bakhmut

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his commanders in two regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed,while Russian forces stepped up on Bakhmut.

The Kremlin said Putin had attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in eastern Luhansk. It did not say when the visits took place.

Putin heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the Dnieper army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.

“It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information,” Putin, 70, told the commanders.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions that Putin proclaimed annexed last September following what Kyiv and its Western allies said were sham referendums. Russian forces only partly control the four regions.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson city, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Reuters