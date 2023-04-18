EU Ambassador to Sudan assaulted at his home

SHAFAQNA-The EU’s ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted in his Khartoum home, senior European diplomat Josep Borrell, said.

The envoy was “assaulted in his own residency,” Borrell tweeted. He did not reveal any details regarding the incident, and did not say who was behind the attack. It is unclear if the EU ambassador was hurt in the assault.

Borrell called the incident a “gross violation of the Vienna Convention,” adding that the security of diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the host nation under international law.

Around two hours earlier, the EU’s top diplomat said in another Twitter post that the bloc was “working to persuade each side to consider [a] humanitarian pause and to encourage dialogue,” adding that civilians “urgently need a ceasefire.”

Earlier on Monday, Al Arabiya reported that a US Embassy vehicle was also attacked in Sudan. Sources with the embassy told the media outlet that RSF fighters opened fire on the armored vehicle.

The car was deliberately targeted, the sources said, adding that around 100 bullets were fired at it. No one was injured in the incident, according to Al Arabiya.

Source:RT