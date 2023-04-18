English
International Shia News Agency

UN Special Envoy: More work remains to end of war in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-A recent mass prisoner exchange, are signs of hope in Yemen, but more work remains to end the war between the Saudi coalition-backed Government and Houthis, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said.

“One year on since the parties agreed to a truce under UN auspices, Yemen is again at a critical juncture,” he said, speaking via videoconference.

“I believe we have not seen such a serious opportunity for making progress towards ending the conflict in eight years. But the tide could still turn unless the parties take bolder steps toward peace,” he warned.

Source : news.un.org

