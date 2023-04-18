Saudi FM to visit Syria since 2011

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will land in Damascus on Tuesday, on his first visit to the country since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011.

The visit is the most significant step yet towards ending Syria’s decade-long regional isolation.

The two sides agreed to resume diplomatic ties, and Reuters reported this month that bin Farhan would travel to Damascus to invite Assad to the Arab League’s next summit in Riyadh on May 19, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Source : reuters