Afghanistan: Women and pre-Taliban memories

SHAFAQNA- Afghan women under Taliban long for Afghanistan ‘they used to know’. They narrate how life has been in Afghanistan since Taliban returned to power.

An Afghan woman, Nasrin Faramarz, clings to the memory of devouring Mexican pizzas at the King restaurant in western Kabul. Friends by her side, she would laugh and joke with them about relationships and life.

“That time was good. We could do anything. We could go anywhere,” she said, talking about the period before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. Today, Faramarz feels like she is trapped inside her home.

