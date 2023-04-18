UN’s Envoy: More than 185 killed and 1,800 wounded in Sudan fighting

SHAFAQNA- At least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting erupted, UN’s Envoy Volker Perthes told reporters.

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities huddled in their homes for a third day Monday, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

The two sides are using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas. Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

Source: time