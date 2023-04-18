English
Kuwait: Crown Prince dissolves newly reinstated parliament for new elections

Kuwait's Crown Prince

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Crown Prince has said that newly reinstated parliament to be dissolved and new legislative elections would be called in coming months.

“We decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the Constitutional Court … and we will call for holding general elections in the next months,” Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Monday (17 Apr 2023) in an address on behalf of the ruling Emir, who has handed over most of his duties to him.

Source: aljazeera

