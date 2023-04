SHAFAQNA-French Muslim, Neil Dauxois, was greeted by many Palestinians in Jerusalem after he walked 3,900 kilometres (2423 miles) in 10 months to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Dauxois, 26, a French Muslim of Algerian descent, set off on foot from France 10 months ago to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dauxois passed through 10 countries, including Turkiye, to reach his destination.

