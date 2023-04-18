English
Incredible images from Mecca & Medina as millions gather for prayer

SHAFAQNA-As the holy month of Ramadhan nears its end, millions of Muslims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to pray together outside the Grand Mosque.

A sea of people covered the holy grounds of the mosques. The floors of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards were full of worshippers, and the rows of faithful spilt over to the streets of the Central Haram Area.

The scenes from Makkah and Madinah resonate with the billions of Muslims who gathered in mosques worldwide and spent the night in humble prayers to the Almighty. The Holy Mosques witnessed an unprecedented number of people on the 27th night of Ramadan.

Source: khaleejtimes

