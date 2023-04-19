English
Economist: War in Ethiopia, deadliest conflict in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Economist on Monday quoted Comfort Ero, head of the Crisis Group think tank, as claiming that the world’s bloodiest conflict last year was in Ethiopia, which killed more than half a million people.

According to RT, The statistics from the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) indicate that civilian casualties in Ukraine are about 22,000, which has decreased to more than 8,000 dead and 14,000 injured in the conflicts by March 2023. Meanwhile, the results of this report show that 600,000 non-combatants died in the Tigris war between 2020 and 2022.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for more global attention to the conflict, which ended in November 2022 after the signing of a peace agreement. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International both criticized the international community for not doing enough to The handling of the Tigris crisis and the lack of accountability of those responsible for these crimes have been criticized.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

