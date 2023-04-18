China’s economy experienced fastest growth in a year

SHAFAQNA- China’s economy grew by a better-than-expected 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023 as consumer spending rose, official data released on Tuesday showed.

According to RT, After three years of severe Covid-related restrictions, consumers went on a spending spree, while exports, infrastructure investment and rising property prices led the recovery.

Also reported, last month, retail sales rose 10.6 percent year-over-year, the largest monthly increase since June 2021. In January-March, retail sales grew 5.8 percent, driven mainly by higher income from the hospitality industry.

According to this report, industrial production in March saw a steady increase of 3.9 percent against 2.4 percent in the January-February period. The increase is attributed to strong growth in cement production due to higher demand from the construction sector.

With the increase in car exports, car production also increased. Meanwhile, the output of microcomputer equipment decreased by 22 percent, and the output of integrated circuits also decreased.

