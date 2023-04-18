Australian FM: A war over Taiwan would be disastrous for everyone

SHAFAQNA- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Monday that a war over Taiwan would be disastrous for everyone and there would be no real winners.

He believes that the AUKUS treaty was the best way to avoid conflict with China.

According to RT, Wong said Australia opposes any unilateral change to the status quo, as well as the threat of force or coercion. He added that Canberra did not want to “turn the great power rivalry between the US and China into a conflict”.

He also told reporters that the Australian government’s role was to “decrease the heat of any potential conflict”.

