Saudi foreign minister meets Bashar al-Assad

SHAFAQNA- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has met with Saudi Foreign Minister in Damascus.

The visit is the first by a Saudi official to Syria’s capital since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.

The Saudi foreign ministry said in an online statement that the visit showed the kingdom’s desire to find a political solution to Syria’s conflict that would preserve the country’s “Arab identity, and return it to its Arab surroundings”.

The trip comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began.

Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria’s long spell in the diplomatic wilderness and its possible return to the 22-member Arab League after Damascus was suspended in 2011.

