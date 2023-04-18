A delegation from Hamas arrives in Saudi Arabia after years

SHAFAQNA- A high-ranking delegation from the Hamas movement headed by Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of this movement, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening after many years.

According Anatolia news agency citing an informed source: “A high-ranking delegation from the Hamas movement arrived in Saudi Arabia last night.”

This source added: “This delegation is chaired by Ismail Haniyeh and consists of Khalid Meshaal, the head of this movement abroad, and a number of other members of the political office of Hamas, including Khalil Al-Haliya and Musa Abu Marzouq.”

According to this source, the Hamas delegation will perform Hajj Umrah rituals in Mecca and then meet with the Saudi authorities.

The said source continued: “This trip will last for several days, and during it, Palestinian issues and relations between Saudi Arabia and Hamas, as well as the case of Palestinian prisoners in Saudi Arabia, will be discussed.”

The same source pointed out that “Hamas insists on balanced relations with all Arab and Islamic countries for the benefit of the Palestinian cause and the people of this country”, and stated: “The trip of this delegation is an important step in the direction of resuming bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Hamas after many years.”

This is the first visit of a delegation from Hamas to Saudi Arabia after years of severe relations.

Source: Anatoli News Agency