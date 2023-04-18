Eight Palestinians injured in Israeli attack on Jenin camp

SHAFAQNA- According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, eight Palestinians were taken to the hospital after being shot during an attack by the Israeli military and secret special forces on the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday.

Wafa reporter said: Among the wounded is a 68-year-old Palestinian woman who was shot in the hand. He added: A rescuer was injured by shrapnel.

There was a fierce conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the attack on this camp. Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent workers from entering the camp to help the injured and even shot at ambulances.

Source: Wafa

