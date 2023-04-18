English
International Shia News Agency

[Video] They told me “Shias Worship Ali”I Haroon Henry Chelune

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented video series titled: became Muslim I Reborn,This program featuring Haroon Henry Chelune I They told me “Shias Worship Ali”

A journey like no other, Reborn speaks to those among us who have returned to the eternal faith and how they came to where they are .

Ahlulbayt TV follows the inspirational stories of Muslim reverts from different faiths over the world.The individuals giving their heart touching stories of how they found Islam and how it transformed their lives and changed them to be the person they are today.

