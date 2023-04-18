Despite existence of diplomatic relations, Israel continues to restrict travel to Palestine

SHAFAQNA-Israel continues to restrict travel to Palestine, even from countries with diplomatic relations with Israel, such as Egypt and Jordan, , the Negotiations Affairs Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) reported.

“It is essential to note that Israel, as the occupying Power, does not have sovereignty over any inch of the occupied territory of Palestine. Therefore, the international community must reject any attempts by the Israeli occupation to limit the contact of Palestine with the rest of the world,” it said.

Source : wafa