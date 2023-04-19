UN to pull out of Afghanistan if Taliban do not revoke ban on women staff

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations is ready to pull out of Afghanistan in May if Taliban do not revoke ban on women staff, the head of the U.N. Development Program told The Associated Press.

U.N. officials are negotiating with the Afghan government in the hope that it will make exceptions to an edict this month barring local women from working for the organization, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said.

“It is fair to say that where we are right now is the entire United Nations system having to take a step back and reevaluating its ability to operate there,” Steiner said. “But it’s not about negotiating fundamental principles, human rights.”

Some of the economic problems are due to Taliban policies keeping most women out of the workplace, Steiner said. Those economic problems mean more need in the country, but the U.N. has decided that human rights are non-negotiable and it will leave in May if the Taliban do not relent.

“I think there is no other way of putting it than heartbreaking,” Steiner said. “I mean, if I were to imagine the U.N. family not being in Afghanistan today, I have before me these images of millions of young girls, young boys, fathers, mothers, who essentially will not have enough to eat.”

Source: AP