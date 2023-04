SHAFAQNA- Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi published a footage about Medina, Mecca, and the city of Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, from the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Shafaqna, quoting Al-Watan, Al Neyadi posted this footage and wrote: “From the International Space Station, I greet the land of two holy shrines.”

In this footage, the Emirati astronaut has shown Medina, Jeddah, and the Two Holy Mosques.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

