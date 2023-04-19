Step of scientists towards the treatment of baldness

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: A group of Yale University researchers have identified a new treatment for alopecia areata that is safe for adolescents.

They found a new medication that effectively treats the skin disease alopecia areata in adults. It has also been found to be successful in treating adolescent patients.

Ritlecitinib, a novel oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor being tested in the clinical trial, was created by Pfizer.

More than 100 adolescents were among the 715 participants in the phase 3 trial, conducted at 118 hospitals and clinics across 18 countries. No of their age, all subjects experienced alopecia areata, which caused at least 50% of their scalp hair to fall out.

The study discovered that many individuals had total or nearly complete regeneration of scalp hair after 24 weeks of taking ritlecitinib.

Alopecia areata is characterized by non-scarring loss of scalp, face, or body hair. It is an autoimmune disease characterized by sudden, often disfiguring, hair loss.

Source: techexplorist