Dead satellite of NASA will crash to Earth this week

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE: A dead NASA spacecraft will come crashing back to Earth in the next few days, experts say.

NASA’s RHESSI satellite, which studied the sun from 2002 until its decommissioning in 2018, is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere around 9:30 p.m.

RHESSI weighs just 600 pounds (270 kilograms), and the majority of that mass will be converted to ash and vapor during RHESSI’s death dive, NASA officials said.

RHESSI’s coming plunge is another reminder that Earth orbit is an increasingly crowded and dangerous place.

Source: space

