Lebanon: Shia & Sunni Scholars hold joint congregational prayers to enhance unity

SHAFAQNA- Shia and Sunni scholars hold joint congregational prayers to enhance Muslim unity.

The meeting was organized in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Monday, Al-Ahed News reported.

A large number of scholars and clerics from the two Islamic schools of thought attending the gathering, held on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush, who convened the meeting, said in an address that with any confrontation between the resistance front and the Zionist regime, the weakness of the occupation regime becomes more obvious.

He referred to the prudent moves of the resistance in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and said the Israeli regime has become desperate in the face of resistance.

Underlining the growing unity among resistance groups, he stressed that Israel knows well that it is facing an unprecedented real threat.

Sheikh Damoush also highlighted the recent developments in the region, including the thaw in Iran-Saudi relations and the efforts for Syria’s return to the Arab League all point to the weakening position of the Israeli regime.

He called on Muslim nations and governments as well as noble people of the world to support the resistance against the Israeli regime.

Secretary General of the International Union of Resistance Scholars Sheikh Maher Hammoud and Head of the Palestinian Scholars Council Sheikh Hussein Qassim were among other scholars addressing the gathering, which concluded with the joint congregational prayers as a show of Muslim unity.