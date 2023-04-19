Mahmoud Abbas meets MBS

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas met with Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and discussed the latest political developments in Palestine and the situation in the occupied territories.

According to Wafa, Abbas appreciated the efforts of this country in supporting the aspirations of the Palestinian nation to achieve their legitimate rights of freedom, independence and sovereignty in the country of Palestine. He discussed with Mohammad bin Salman about the relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, and the parties agreed to continue cooperation at all levels.

According to this report, the Saudi crown prince confirmed the kingdom’s decisive positions in supporting the Palestinian cause and obtaining the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people.

Source: Wafa

