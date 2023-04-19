English
International Shia News Agency

Strikes in Europe can cause further disruption to flights in summer

SHAFAQNA– Strikes across Europe have led to an increase in flight cancellations, delays and reduced bookings to cities such as Paris, despite efforts by airlines to avoid a repeat of last year’s disruptions, according to data from travel companies.

According to data from flight claims management company AirHelp, flight cancellations and delays of more than three hours in Europe during 2022 and 2019 increased during the Easter weekend from April 5 to 11, most notably in France and the UK.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

